Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Heavy rains wreaked havoc in some places across the province on Monday, with several reports of floods and road closures. Traffic chief Kenny Africa said the N2 near Caledon was closed for traffic in both directions due to flooding, while in Bonteheuwel motorists and pedestrians had to carefully navigate their way around puddles.

MEC for Environmental Affairs Anton Bredell urged municipalities and residents to clear stormwater drains to avoid blockages.

“Clear out your gutters, ensure there are areas around your homes that are free from clutter and debris to ensure water can run off easily,” Bredell said.

“We hope to see much more rainfall over the coming months for our dams, rivers and groundwater levels to recover from the devastating drought we have been battling over the past four years.”

Bredell has urged municipalities and communities to prepare for the possibility of a very wet winter.

“It is not yet certain how much rain we will get, but certainly being proactive can go a long way to alleviating challenges posed by lots of rain.”

According to Weather SA, heavy rain and flooding is expected to continue today in the Cape Winelands and the Overberg.

Severe thunderstorms and hail were also expected over the Beaufort West and Prince Albert municipalities last night.

The downpour comes after the City made adjustments to the Level 3 restrictions, which now allow for garden irrigation using water-efficient methods.

With dam levels in the city sitting at just over 53%, in comparison to 24% this time last year, the City said using potable water for a maximum of one hour on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, either before 9am or after 6pm, was allowed.

“While this aspect of level 3 restrictions has been relaxed, residents are reminded that the need for ongoing restraint and adherence to daily consumption limits remains in place.

“The personal water use limit remains at 105 litres per person per day, and the City’s collective water usage target is 650 million litres a day,” said water and waste Mayco member Xanthea Limberg.

"Average water levels for all dams in the Western Cape currently stand at 39.8%, compared to 19.5% last year this time.

Level 3 restriction guidelines are available at http://bit.do/L3-guide

Cape Times