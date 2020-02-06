Heavy sentences for duo convicted of killing biker on N1 as cars passed









Zelda van Niekerk was murdered while stopping on the side of the N1, near Century City, in September 2018. Picture: Supplied Cape Town – The two men convicted of the murder of biker Zelda van Niekerk were yesterday sentenced in the Western Cape High Court to 25 years and life imprisonment. Lucian Ackerman and Michael Pietersen detailed in their statements how they planned the day that led to Van Niekerk’s death. A third accused, Elton Abrahams, pleaded not guilty and his trial will start later this month. Van Niekerk was shot after stopping on the side of the N1, near Century City, in September 2018. Pietersen, the first accused, admitted that Van Niekerk was killed by his co-accused.

“I was aware of the fact that my co-accused had a firearm with him. On September 28, 2018, near the railway bridge over the N1 highway I unlawfully, intentionally and with force took the deceased’s backpack containing her wallet with R3 000 and her cellphone.

"I admit that all the items were the property of the deceased and in her lawful possession. I admit that using a firearm to threaten and shoot the deceased are indeed aggravating circumstances,” Pietersen said in his statement.

He said he was not aware of the make of the firearm, but said they had headed to Summer Greens that day with the plan to rob someone.

“We didn't find someone to rob and decided to return to Factreton. While walking back we spotted the deceased as we approached the railway bridge on the N1 in the direction Cape Town.

"She was with a motorcycle and she had a cellphone. We decided to rob her. I took her backpack and she resisted and tried to stop passing vehicles.

"While trying to take her backpack I suddenly heard a gunshot. I asked my co-accused why he shot the person and he said he had no choice.”

Pietersen said he then grabbed the bag and ran back home where they split the money three ways.

Ackerman said he got the gun he used to shoot Van Niekerk from a cousin, who is part of a gang.

“The firearm was loaded with ammunition. I do not recall how many rounds it contained. The deceased attempted to flag down motor vehicles, but nobody stopped.

"I then panicked and I was concerned that somebody would stop soon so decided to shoot so that the deceased would stop resisting

"I admit that I shot the deceased once in the upper chest area. I then took possession of the items. My co-accused and I then ran away from the scene; we split the money equally.”

Pietersen was sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment, while Ackerman got a life sentence.

