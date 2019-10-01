Help at hand for the waterless Graaff-Reinet









File photo: David Ritchie / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Disaster relief organisation Gift of the Givers will deploy resources to the drought-stricken region of Graaff-Reinet today. The organisation will send three superlinks laden with water, three water tankers, a drilling machine and its hydrologist, Dr Gideon Groenewald, to the region. Groenewald has a thorough knowledge of the area, having mapped a comprehensive report of groundwater sources in 1999. Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman said drastic intervention was urgently required, as the Nqweba Dam in Graaff-Reinet was empty. “Intervening in Graaff-Reinet is an extension of our major intervention in the Eastern Cape.

“The main issue of supplying water to all communities is based on a simple reality that too little water reaches the main storage tanks in the lower-lying areas to automatically let the booster pumps kick in to pump water to the higher reservoirs.

“This results in water always being available in the lower part of the town but leaving people on higher ground completely dry.

“Most people living on higher ground are previously disadvantaged,” he said.

Sooliman added that dead fish were visible in the dam and boreholes had run dry, while desperate residents collect water from unhygienic drains and children were being pushed away from water tankers as residents fought for what little water there was.

According to him, the solution lay in developing existing or new boreholes, managing known aquifers, supplying water at a rate that exceeds water use in low-lying areas, allowing pumping systems to run effectively and filling high-lying reservoirs as a matter of urgency.

Gift of the Givers is currently providing assistance in Adelaide, Bedford, Queenstown, King William’s Town, Nanaga and Makhanda, with Butterworth scheduled for intervention next.

Gift of the Givers was also recently announced as the new official rapid response unit for the national Department of Water and Sanitation by Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

The Dr Beyers Naude Municipality said it welcomed any intervention by the organisation.

“The Nqweba Dam level in Graaff-Reinet that supplies water to all areas of the town and surrounds is currently at 0% and the community is serviced via 28 boreholes.

‘‘The municipality is required to service 3392 households and a population of 37670 with water, that’s excluding schools, training academies, correctional services and tourism establishments,” municipality spokesperson Edwardine Abader said.

“The municipality has received assistance from the Department of Water and Sanitation: the department provided Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant funding to refurbish boreholes. Once the project is finished, 30 boreholes will be in operation.

‘‘The pumping rates of the boreholes are constantly monitored to ensure that they’re not over abstracted since it may permanently damage the aquifer.”

The department also provided a Water Services Infrastructure Grant for further groundwater exploration, he added.

“Over a three-year period, in excess of R60 million has been made available and spent on developing emergency borehole supply schemes, plus R30m has been allocated by Treasury to assist with the disaster.”