Cape Town – The Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha is gearing up to host its sixth annual Kennel Building events in honour of Mandela Day on July 18. The clinic has called on people to join them build kennels for a cold township pet on Mandela Day. It will host a corporate kennel building day on July 18 and public kennel building day on July 20.

Organisers said wood and instruction manuals on how to build a kennel will be provided. Participants each need to bring a measuring tape, pencil, hammer and paintbrush.

Mdzananda Animal Clinic fundraising and communications manager Marcelle du Plessis said: “Winter can be very cold in Cape Town with icy temperatures, heavy rains and gale force winds.

"In the Khayelitsha township, only a small percentage of pets have a shelter or are allowed to sleep indoors. Many pets sleep outside without blankets or kennels.”

The clinic treats up to 700 animals each month, primarily dogs and cats.

“People from the public often want to assist but do not know how.

“These events allow people to come together for a fun-filled event of building a warm kennel for a cold township dog in need,” Du Plessis said.

Both events will take place from 10am to 2pm at the Mdzananda Animal Clinic, 21297 Govan Mbeki Road, Mandela Park, Khayelitsha.

The cost is R100 a person and space is limited to 120 people per event.

Booking is essential.

Tickets can be bought on Quicket at www.qkt.io/kennelbuild2019 and bookings for the corporate event can be made by emailing [email protected]

For more information visit the Mandela Day Kennel Building Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/724957574588109/ at or www.mdzananda.co.za

Cape Times