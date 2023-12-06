Help cops find three linked to the killing of LEAP officers in Nyanga

The police have appealed to the public to help them trace the three men linked to a triple murder where one of the victims was a LEAP officer in Old Crossroads, Nyanga, in May. Another LEAP officer was shot dead during the taxi violence protest in August 2023.

In the May 18 incident, Nyanga police responded to a murder scene in Sonwabile Drive, Old Crossroads, where the bodies of three men were discovered. The three, including Siphelo Magwa, 25, an off-duty LEAP officer, came under fire while sitting in a VW Polo Vivo. In the August 4 incident, LEAP officer Zanikaya Kwinana, 33, and his colleagues were patrolling in a Law Enforcement vehicle when they came under attack during the taxi violence protest in Nyanga. Kwinana sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his head during the incident. Khangelani Matroos, known as “Khasta” Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said warrants were issued for the arrests of Khangelani Matroos, known as “Khasta”; Khangelani Mbombo, known as “KG”; and Lindikhaya Mbeki, known as “Whitey”. They are regarded as armed and dangerous and should not be approached, said Pojie.

Khangelani Mbobo also known as 'KG' “Detectives attached to the provincial Serious and Violent Crime Investigation Unit are hard at work in collaboration with the City of Cape Town’s investigative unit to trace and apprehend the wanted suspects. We appeal to anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to establish contact with the investigating officers, Colonel Mtheto Mxabaniso at 082 339 7329 or Captain Lukhanyo Magathla at 082 411 3245. Alternatively, Crime Stop can be contacted at 08600 10111 or the mobile application My SAPS can be used. Callers may remain anonymous.” Lindikhaya Mbeki, known as “Whitey” In welcoming progress in the LEAP murder case, the City appealed to the public to come forward with any information about the suspects’ whereabouts.

“The loved ones and colleagues of the victims remain devastated by their deaths, and bringing the killers to justice remains a priority. “We remind the public that the reward of R1,35 million posted after the death of Officer Kwinana is still available. “The reward amount is unprecedented, and was made possible when several benefactors approached the City requesting to pledge additional amounts to the reward already offered,” safety and security mayco member JP Smith said.