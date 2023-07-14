Help Delft youngsters fly SA flag high in Belgium

Five youngsters from Delft have defied the odds through their hard work and talent by qualifying for the International Sport Aerobic and Fitness World Championships in Belgium this year.

They are now appealing to the public for help to make their dream of representing South Africa on an international stage in October, a reality. Hayley Petersen, 11, Ravonte Heuvel, 9, Hayley Louw, 15, Zeah Snyders, 14, and Naylon Kinnear, 16, qualified in the sport aerobic junior duo category, sport aerobic cadet duo category and the individual men youth category respectively at the 2023 South African sport aerobic, fitness and hip hop championships last month. Expenses to attend the world championships will amount to an estimated R28 800 per person including flights, accommodation, visas and registration fees.

Coach and athlete Lauren Louw, also from Delft, introduced them to the sport which transformed her own life, and has been teaching them for the past six years. “I am very proud of them, we worked extremely hard. “We share a very close bond, I just want them to get this opportunity.

“My journey began as a little girl with a dream of being a gymnast. “This is my seventh year competing in the sport, and I represented South Africa twice at World Champs. “I felt that I had to give back to the community, so I started coaching right after I completed Grade 12.

“I don’t just want people to see me going and achieving things, I also want people to see what legacy I leave.” For Naylon, one of three children raised by a single mother, it will be his first time overseas. “Dance is my whole life. “I express myself through dance.

Aerobics is also a way for me to deal with my emotions, it’s an escape for me. I love it. “I am very proud of myself for making it this far,” he said. “I am nervous to be so far away from home, but at the same time excited to think of being on an international stage, which I never expected coming from a place that I am.

“The society that I live in there’s not a lot of opportunities. “I want to show people no matter where you come from you can achieve your dreams,” he said. To assist the athletes, contact 021 949 6023 or email [email protected] co.za. Louw can be contacted on 073 640 9542.