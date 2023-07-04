Help find Scar his forever home

The Cape of Good Hope (CoGH) SPCA is looking for a forever home for Scar, a dog that faced the onslaught of six other dogs who were goaded to attack him in Kraaifontein. Scar was tied to a tree and badly injured when rescuers got to him. He was transferred to the CoGH SPCA last month. The organisation said it was looking for an experienced family with children over the age of 10, who would understand what he has been through.

They will work with the CoGH SPCAs behaviourist through any suppressed behaviours that may arise as Scar grows in confidence. “Aside from the physical wounds (both fresh and purulent), he was traumatised and emotionally shut down. He exhibited signs of resignation, passivity, and a lack of motivation to do anything at all. “Even if his hospital cage was left wide open, he would not venture out of his own accord,” the organisation said.

Animal behaviourist Nicole Nel said Scar did not feel safe enough to show any behaviours or any personality. “Often in cases where an animal has been subjected to trauma (physical and emotional) they are both exhausted and shut down. Scar is a mature boy and in spite of what he’s been through, he is people oriented, makes eye contact, comes when called and jumps up to greet,” said Nel. With Scar’s body covered in puncture wounds (both old infected wounds, and fresh wounds) his treatment had to be prioritised.

“With his wounds cleaned and a prescribed treatment protocol that included both antibiotics and anti-inflammatories, Scar remained in our hospital for more than two weeks. During that time, he was also diagnosed with bilateral hygromas (fluid-filled sacs) on both front limbs,” the organisation said. CoGH SPCA veterinarian Ettienne Pieterse said he suspected the hygromas were the result of untreated pressure sores to which Scar’s body reacted by creating fluid-filled sacs. “Unfortunately, surgical intervention isn’t possible as it is very close to the joint and septic arthritis, which will easily spread to the rest of the joints in his body, could result.”

Fortunately, he said, the hygromas won’t affect Scar’s quality of life. “The condition requires only ongoing monitoring and a check-in with a vet if there is an increase in the size of the pockets,” said Pieterse. If you think you could love Scar, give the SPCA a call at 021 700 4152 or email [email protected]