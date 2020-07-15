Help find teen who went missing after leaving Mowbray college campus

Cape Town – Another desperate family are praying for the safe return of their daughter. Tracy Lukika was last seen waiting for a friend at Mowbray taxi rank. According to her uncle, Emmanuel Lukika, the 19-year-old from Grassy Park disappeared on Monday morning after leaving the Mowbray Damelin College campus. “When Tracy did not arrive at home the usual time she would and her phone was on voicemail, we were concerned and called her friends. "Tracy’s close friend who walks to the taxi rank with her daily said when they reached the taxi rank around 11.30am, she noticed she had forgotten something at campus and told her she was coming back. “When she returned, Tracy was gone and (her friend) assumed she boarded a taxi and gone home,” he said.

At the time, Lukika, who has a scar on her chin, was wearing a navy jacket, white polo neck, blue jeans, pink beanie, black boots and carried a pink school bag. Emmanuel Lukika said they had traced her cellphone to Samora Machel, Philippi.

“We are scared because we have no relatives that side, and even her friends have confirmed she has never been to Samora or knows anyone from there. She always asks permission to visit friends or go anywhere else,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vusumzi Sithonga is hoping the search for his missing 12-year-old daughter, Lunamandla Sithonga, that was brought to a halt by the heavy rains will resume today.

Lunamandla, who is fondly known as Luna, disappeared last Thursday after her taxi driver is alleged to have watched her walk into the school precinct in Mitchells Plain.

The school, however, said the Grade 6 pupil, who has short hair and carried a black Nike school bag, never made it to class. At the time, she was wearing the Eastville Primary red and blue tracksuit, “We will not give up on her until she is found. We are again appealing to the person who might have her to release her,” said Sithongo.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said there were no new developments in either case.

Anyone with information about Lukika’s whereabouts can contact Constable Mamuthamani at 021 680 9580/99 or 076 546 5459.

Report Luna's whereabouts to Sergeant Mnkomo at 082 522 1066, Crime Stop at 0860 010 111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.

