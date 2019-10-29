Help Malherbe finish his cycle around the whole Western Cape region









Stephen Malherbe of Bothasig has passed the halfway mark in his cycle around the province, stopping at 47 towns and village. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - Stephen Malherbe of Bothasig has passed the halfway mark in his cycle around the province, stopping at 47 towns and villages to deliver leaflets and build awareness about Klinefelter syndrome (KS). The 62-year-old was diagnosed with the disease at the age of 17. KS is a genetic condition in which a male is born with an extra copy of the X chromosome. His journey began this month, with him making it to about 20 towns and raising just over R7400 for the initiative. He has appealed to the public for further support to complete the journey. Awareness organisation XXY47 Klinefelter Syndrome spokesperson Steven Taylor said: “The money is being used to help him with his accommodation and all other things that he may need along the way.

"The journey has been a success as almost all the people that he has met and stayed with do not know about KS, which is the reason for doing this in the first place.

“It would be a shame to see him have to finish now when he has passed the halfway mark. I ask people to support Stephen (with) R10, R100, anything will help right now."

Malherbe has visited Paarl, Philadelphia, Malmesbury and Ceres.

“The journey is all about getting the word out about KS and along the way I have managed to do that with all the people that I have met and stayed with.

"It's a personal challenge as I grew up with KS so I know about it and the challenges that come with it,” Malherbe said.

“The people I met along the way have been amazing and I learnt a lot as it is a cultural adjustment in many cases. We should all be doing a journey like this to see how other people live and get to know their circumstances and challenges,” he added.

To donate see: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/x-mademe

For more details on KS, see: http://xxy47.co.za