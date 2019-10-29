The 62-year-old was diagnosed with the disease at the age of 17.
KS is a genetic condition in which a male is born with an extra copy of the X chromosome.
His journey began this month, with him making it to about 20 towns and raising just over R7400 for the initiative. He has appealed to the public for further support to complete the journey.
Awareness organisation XXY47 Klinefelter Syndrome spokesperson Steven Taylor said: “The money is being used to help him with his accommodation and all other things that he may need along the way.