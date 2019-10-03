Help Mitchells Plain's Elijah, 13, fulfil his Dubai, Manchester soccer dream









Elijah Trout of Mitchells Plain has the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to participate in soccer tournaments in Dubai and Manchester and is appealing for donations. Photo: Supplied Cape Town – A soccer-loving teen from Mitchells Plain has the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to participate in tournaments in Dubai and Manchester and is appealing to the public to help him make his dreams come true. Elijah Trout, 13, a pupil at Pinelands Primary School, stopped playing club soccer when he was 7 years old, due to a number of reasons, his mother, Marion Trout, said. But last year Elijah decided to attend soccer trials, with a friend, at Ajax Football Club. “He was selected for the under-12 team. He is really very good at soccer, and though there wasn’t much chance for him before last year to be part of a soccer club, he really just has that inner ability to be a brilliant soccer player. We are so proud of him,” said Trout. In August this year, Trout said they were notified by the school that Elijah was selected by the SA Schools Football Association to play in the overseas tournaments.

He will participate in the TTD Dubai Cup, and Manchester Cup, to be hosted in Dubai and Manchester.

Elijah will represent his school and the Department of Education’s Central District in the under-14 category, and needs R48 000 to take part in the tournaments.

“We were told that about 266 schools participated in trials for selection, and Elijah was one of eight boys from his school selected for the trials.

“I was not very surprised when we were told that he was selected for the squad of 18 boys to travel overseas.

“When we got the news, Elijah was overjoyed. He was over the moon because he has always dreamt of going overseas. He is determined to give his best and has already started his training. He is a midfielder, so he wants to give his best,” Trout said.

“Elijah has also started his own business venture to start making the money for his trip. He runs a car wash every Saturday. He also intends approaching businesses to sponsor him or donate to his trip.”

For more information, contact Trout on 073 077 8271. To donate, visit: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/elijah-trout