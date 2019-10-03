Elijah Trout, 13, a pupil at Pinelands Primary School, stopped playing club soccer when he was 7 years old, due to a number of reasons, his mother, Marion Trout, said.
But last year Elijah decided to attend soccer trials, with a friend, at Ajax Football Club.
“He was selected for the under-12 team. He is really very good at soccer, and though there wasn’t much chance for him before last year to be part of a soccer club, he really just has that inner ability to be a brilliant soccer player. We are so proud of him,” said Trout.
In August this year, Trout said they were notified by the school that Elijah was selected by the SA Schools Football Association to play in the overseas tournaments.