Help police find suspected teen rapist

Cape Town - As the search continues for a suspect who raped a 16-year-old girl while she was on her way to school on Lower Crossroads, Philippi East, a resident has called on the community to come forward with information, alleging that the man could still be in the area. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said the Mitchells Plain Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit complied an identikit of the suspected rapist.

“On May 8, 2023, at around 7.30am, a 16-year-old victim was attacked by the suspect in Lower Crossroads in Philippi East and raped while she was on her way to school. “The suspect is an unknown male in his late twenties or early thirties, approximately 1.6m tall, and he spoke Xhosa. “He has a tattoo of a cross on his neck below his right ear, and was wearing white running shoes and a red cap at the time of the incident. He was also armed with a firearm.

“The identikit was compiled by a SAPS facial composition expert with the assistance of the victim.” A resident who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals, called on residents to step forward with information. “I am aware of this incident and we harshly condemn the acts of violence against young children and women, or anyone for that matter.

“The incident is saddening and shocking that parents send a young girl to school and these criminals see an opportunity to commit such violent crimes with life-long scars for the child. “We are disgusted and call on the residents to come forward with this guy, because I do believe that he is a known person who lives among us, and sadly the girl has suffered a lifelong traumatic incident because of this person,” said the resident. Ilitha Labantu, an organisation advocating for the rights of children and women, condemned the incident.

Spokesperson, Siyabulela Monakali, said: “Ilitha Labantu is concerned about the high prevelance of GBV plaguing our communities, and we strongly appeal to the authorities to bring the perpetrator to justice. Rape and sexual violence has no place in our society.” Meanwhile, a 27-year-old man was handed a double life term in jail for raping his 15-year-old cousin in October 2021 in the Ezihlabeni area of Mahlabathini in KwaZulu-Natal. According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the Ulundi Regional Court sentenced the accused last week.

Ramkisson-Kara said the girl, who was 15 at the time of the incident, went to visit her grandmother. She said the granny was staying with the accused. “The NPA acknowledges the hard work done by the prosecution and investigation team. We trust that this sentence will have the necessary deterrent effect.” Any person with information about the rape in Lower Crossroads is requested to contact the Mitchells Plain FCS unit at 082 522 1066 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111. Information may be shared anonymously.