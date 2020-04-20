Help pupils in any way possible, teacher union pleads

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – When schools reopen, several assessments will be done on the impact the lockdown has had on the education sector and decisions will be made on holidays and upcoming exams. The SA Teachers Union (Sadtu) has appealed to South Africans to support children’s learning in any way possible in the meantime. “When schools reopen there will be guidance for identifying learners’ knowledge; for additional teaching and learning time; and for adapting curriculum assessments. “Whatever you can do to support learners’ outside of formal schooling is appreciated (like encouraging parents to read to their children),” Sadtu posted on social media. More than 350 000 matric candidates were recently informed that they will have to wait another five months to rewrite their May/June 2020 exams, as they had been merged with the November sitting.

Basic Education director-general Mathanzima Mweli at the weekend said he had written to provinces to inform them about the department's decision.

“The advent of the Covid-19 virus led to the early closure of schools during the first term and the declaration of a 21-day lockdown, commencing from March 26.

"The lockdown has since been extended until Thursday, April 30. This has resulted in a disruption to schooling and hence the writing of May/June 2020 examinations has to be rescheduled,” said Mweli.

Details on the dates would be shared soon and candidates would be informed about registration, examination centres and time tables, the department said.

Separately in the province, teachers are downloading the Teaching and Assessment Plans (TAPs), which outlines concepts, skills and values to be taught.

It will help them develop lesson plans; parents can see what their children should be learning this term; and learners in the senior grades can start research or reading on topics that may lie ahead.

“These documents can be downloaded to assist them throughout the school year,” Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said .

Some teachers have chosen to use WhatsApp to share information with parents. The portal can be accessed at: https://wcedeportal.co.za/eresource/92236

Cape Times