Cape Town – With approximately 23 South Africans committing suicide every day, according to Lifeline Western Cape counselling consultant Glynis Depper, the organisation today observes World Suicide Prevention Day by offering tips to help those struggling with suicidal thoughts. “The suicidal person will often feel hopeless, helpless and isolated. Our counsellors strive to establish an insightful relationship with the caller. This could well be the first time the caller has been ‘heard’ and the first step towards healing,” Depper said.

She added that suicide prevention was one of the reasons for the establishment of the organisation, a free counselling service and significant educator in the quest to reduce suicide and its impact.

Lifeline Western Cape provides free, anonymous and confidential telephonic and face-to-face counselling for life issues as diverse as the people reaching out to them.

The organisation proposed some guidelines in interacting with a suicidal person.

A starting point is to treat talk of suicide by anyone as a serious concern, with the next step being to assess the risk involved.

High-risk factors include loss of any kind - such as a death, a shattered love relationship, depression, a troubled family history, as well as substance and other forms of abuse.

Empathising with the suicidal person and not arguing or trying to talk the affected person out of it was important, according to the organisation.

It says it is advisable to talk openly to a suicidal person because people often skirt around the issue out of fear that they will make the situation worse. In fact, addressing the issue of suicide indicates that the empathising person takes the matter seriously.

The organisation, which has premises in Waverley Business Park, Mowbray, and Scott Street in Khayelitsha, can be reached for counselling at 021461 1111 or via the WhatsApp call number 063 709 2620 between 9.30am and 10pm daily.

For appointments for face-to-face counselling contact 021 461 1113.

For more information, visit www.lifelinewc.org.za