Various efforts in distributing grocery parcels to the needy and vulnerable of the province have intensified during the holy month of Ramadaan. At least 250 volunteers from the first two such organisations - the Greater Athlone Volunteer Group (GAVG), and the social welfare-oriented SA National Zakah Fund (Sanzaf) - began packing boxes of groceries at the Athlone civic centre at the weekend.

Delivery by truck of the boxes earmarked for 1050 families in 19 Cape Town and Boland areas began on Sunday and would continue during the week, said organisers.

Comprising 48 grocery items, each box - weighing 22kg - offers a generous quantity of essential and non- essential groceries to a poor family for the day of Eid al-Fitr, which will be celebrated by all Muslims across the world next week.

GAVG co-ordinator Enayat Hamza said the parcels included cake flour, sugar, rice, cooking oil, canned fish, sweetcorn, baked beans, mix veg, processed peas, jam, milk, peanut butter, soft drinks, cereal, a variety of spices and pulses, margarine, sweets, biscuits, custard powder, tea and jelly.

The grocery boxes were obtained through self-funding by members, family, friends and through the generosity of private companies which wished to remain anonymous.

“This (packing and start of distribution) was a major logistical operation that was all done to support these families. People feel the spirit of Ramadaan and want to help those who are less-fortunate,” said Hamza.

GAVG previously assisted Groote Schuur Hospital in purchasing a specialised fridge for their neonatal clinic so that new moms could express and store their breast milk in a fridge for their newborn babies, said Hamza.

The Cape Muslim Congress (CMC) distributed food to 600 needy Muslim and Christian families after Asr (Muslim prayers) at Masjidul Aashiq in Tafelsig on Sunday.

The food had been pre-packed into “ready to go” styrofoam containers so that people could take it home as the weather was too cold and all the people could not be accommodated inside the mosque, said CMC councillor Yagyah Adams.

“The CMC has done similar activities since its origin in 2010,” said Adams.

