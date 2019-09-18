Denis Goldberg File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – A Heritage Day programme is expected to bring two of Cape Town's most at-risk communities together in a celebration of diversity and unity. Bridge the Gap, co-ordinated by the Cape Cultural Collective (CCC) and funded by the Foundation for Human Rights in partnership with various local organisations, aims to build bonds between the residents of Bonteheuwel and Langa.

One of two remaining Rivonia trialists, Denis Goldberg, endorsed the programme and Dr Alan Boesak will be among clergy from across the Cape who will join in the unity procession from Gugu S’thebe Cultural Centre in Langa to Civic on Heritage Day.

Mansoor Jaffer, CCC co-ordinator, said Heritage Month’s programmes were part of the collective’s Community Voices for Human Rights series.

“We are not approaching this as simply a few events, but part of a process of healing, growth and development.

“We are building on previous work done by the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation, in partnership with the Bonteheuwel and Langa communities,” said Jaffer.

The programme will include free entry to the Bridge the Gap cultural concert at the Bonteheuwel Civic Centre, as well as to the adoption of a Unity in Action Declaration.

Artists and groups that will light up the Civic Centre for the afternoon include the Dizu Plaatjies ensemble, the much-loved Rosa Choir, the energetic dancers of Northern Dance Academy and the incredible Bonteheuwel Walking Ladies, who will do their delightful peace dance.

The audience will also be treated to the sweet voices of the children from the Junior Rosa Choir, who, like their adult counterparts, sing in English, Afrikaans and Xhosa.

“We are also adding to the work of the One City, Many Cultures Initiative, the House of Hope and the inter-faith movements.

“We are encouraged by the efforts of local organisations and the endorsements from sectors outside Bonteheuwel and Langa,” said Jaffer.

For more information on the concert contact Elizabeth Schutter by email at [email protected] or June Knight at [email protected]