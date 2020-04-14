Hermanus, Athlone police stations sanitised after two officers infected

Cape Town – After deep cleaning and sanitising, two police stations where officers tested positive for Covid-19 are ready to reopen. Police officers in Hermanus and Athlone have been working from containers since Saturday after a colleague at each station contracted the virus. The Covid-19 death toll jumped to 27 after two more people were confirmed dead, while there were 2 272, an increase of 99, announced Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said officers who had come into contact with the afflicted members have been placed in self-quarantine. “Both community service centres are in operation in temporary facilities at the moment. "The stations are being decontaminated and sanitised. They will be up and running from tomorrow (today),” Naidoo said.

Overberg police commander Brigadier Donovan Heilbron said the officer in Hermanus started feeling unwell recently and had himself tested.

“The positive test results have been communicated to the station’s management, with immediate steps taken to address the situation.

“As a precautionary measure, we immediately ensured the Hermanus police station was evacuated.

“Community services have been moved to the front of the building with officers working from two container stands for 40 hours,” said Heilbron.

SA Police and Allied Workers Union (Sapawu) president Bonga Makuliwe said yesterday that they were concerned about complaints they had received regarding a lack of personal protective equipment at various police stations across the country.

“This is clear evidence of non-compliance with Covid-19 (regulations) by some police stations and workplaces. Had the protective equipment been made available on time, the risk of contamination of our members could have been reduced.

“Non-compliance and carelessness of the employer to supply protective equipment on time might be the contributing factor in the contamination of our colleagues and Sapawu is going to investigate this,” said Makuliwe.

The union has urged the police ministry to focus on police safety.

“We are not intending to stage any fight with the SAPS management at this juncture other than ensuring that we work together to maximise the safety of the working class.

“It is our duty to ensure that our members are serving and protecting our communities and nation, but that must be done in a safe and secure environment,” said Makuliwe.

