Hero rescues mysterious turtle Roofus on rooftop

Cape Town – When Marius Scholtz climbed on to the roof of a double-storey factory to install a maritime radio antenna in St Francis last week, he became the hero in a turtle rescue operation. “I climbed up on to the roof and was looking for a path for the cabling when I saw what I first thought was a toy, a little toy of a sea turtle, lying on top of the roof in the sun. “It just barely mustered all its strength to lift its head just a few millimetres, but enough for me to see that it wasn't a toy and that it was still alive.” Once the turtle was retrieved, Scholtz found an old ice cream container, scooped some seawater in and put the animal inside. “He was very dried out, obviously dehydrated. I didn't have much hope for him at all, but he didn’t give up. I also noticed that his left front flipper had a big chunk out of it on the tip. The only thing I could surmise is that he was dropped on to the roof by a seagull or some bird,” Scholtz said.

Inside the box, the turtle slowly started showing signs of life.

“I was done for the day and I was going to head down to the beach but before I did that, I thought ‘let me do a quick Google search’. Within a second link that I clicked on was Two Oceans (Aquarium’s) care for baby sea turtles.

“Their page explained to me exactly what to do and to contact the nearest sea turtle rescue person, who I got hold of - Mark. Mark told me to call Tracy Whitehead.”

Tracy guided Scholtz on how to care for the turtle, later named Roofus.

Roofus was put into a freshwater bath for 30 minutes and started to show enthusiasm to survive.

The next morning, Roofus did not respond at first.

“He was just lying motionless, even though I stroked the top of his shell. And then, all of a sudden, he (moved) but extremely lethargic, almost worse than the day before.

"I remembered Tracy told me that these guys like to sleep a lot. Obviously he’d had quite an eventful day prior and he had to recoup. Over 10 to 15 minutes, he started to wake up.” Scholtz set off to PE where Roofus was handed over at the Bayworld Aquarium.

To support turtle rescue and rehabilitation, visit: https://www.givengain.com/cc/projectturtle/

Cape Times