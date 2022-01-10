Heroic Eastern Cape cop’s death sends shock waves

CAPE TOWN - Mop-up operations in the flood-affected Buffalo City Municipality will take several days, following severe weather conditions at the weekend which claimed the lives of five people and displaced hundreds. The Eastern Cape communities of Duncan Village and Mdantsane experienced adverse weather conditions on Saturday, including flash floods that ripped through rural villages.

In a preliminary report released on Sunday, Buffalo Municipality spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya confirmed that five people, one of whom was SAPS diver, Captain Pierre Marx, 53, died. Marx went missing on Saturday after attending to a report of a drowning, together with his co-divers from the East London K9 Search and Rescue team. Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene, expressed her condolences to Marx’s family.

“The untimely passing of Captain Marx has sent shock waves through the SAPS family and the community at large who have voiced their distress at the devastating news of his drowning. “Captain Marx is a well-known member of the SAPS who made a name for himself within and outside the SAPS for his outstanding heroic rescue activities within the province. “He has won a couple of bravery awards, one of which was when he saved a young boy from drowning in a storm water drain in East London,” Mene said.

An 18-year-old woman drowned at the Mdantsane NU 3 Gomora informal settlement, while four people drowned at Horseshoe Valley in Nahoon River. “Two people were taken to Cecila Makhiwane Hospital with one treated for near drowning and one treated for traumatic stress and are from NU 3 Gomora,” said Ngwenya. About 51 structures were destroyed in Mdantsane.

Humanitarian organisation, Gift of the Givers arrived in that province to help to the affected communities. Organisation spokesperson, Ali Sablay, said they had immediately responded to requests for assistance. “In the early hours of Saturday morning hundreds of families in Mdantsane and Duncan Village awoke to the sound and powerful streams of water flowing through their informal dwellings washing away or substantially displacing hundreds of structures.

“Tragically, a child and a teenager drowned. The mother of the teenager was admitted to hospital with injury. “Desperate residents tried in vain to salvage mud damaged furniture, clothing, food, dishes, stationery and school uniforms, these essentials for day to day living are extremely difficult to come by in the current economic environment. “Such requests from government entities and communities has been the norm for several years. “The communities of Mdantsane and Duncan Village have been assisted by Gift of the Givers on many occasions in non-disaster situations,” said Sablay.

Mop-up operations in the flood-affected Buffalo City Municipality will take several days, following severe weather conditions at the weekend. Picture: Buffalo City Metro Municipality. He said they had been accompanied by COGTA MEC, Xolile Nqatha, Mayor Xolani Pakati, Deputy Mayor Princess Faku, speaker of the Buffalo City Municipality Humphrey Maxegwana and disaster management’s Joe Khumalo during their on site assessment. The municipality’s disaster management team had in the interim arranged five shelters and ensured accommodation for all the flood affected residents. Sablay said assistance would continue.

“In recent weeks the Eastern Cape has been battered by tornados, flooding and storms causing extensive damage in Mthatha, Raymond Mhlaba Municipality affecting Alice, Fort Beaufort, Middledrift and Adelaide and now Buffalo City Municipality.” Hundreds of homes, 49 clinics and three hospitals have been damaged. Gift of the Givers has provided substantial support but without public generosity many of the homes will be inhabitable and the health facilities will remain in a state of disrepair,” said Sablay. If you would like to make any contribution, details for Gift of the Givers are: Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg, Account number 052137228, Branch Code 057525, ref EC disasters.