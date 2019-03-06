Janet Ntozini Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Janet Ntozini, 18, was stabbed three times in the back at the weekend when, according to a witness, she had told a 23-year-old man he could not attack an unarmed, disabled 19-year-old man over a disagreement they had. The witness, who did not want to be named for fear of her safety, said Ntozini had seen the suspect wielding a knife when he approached the helpless 19-year-old.

Ntozini was stabbed in the side when she tried to convince the man to put his knife away as he could not attack an unarmed person.

“When she fell to the ground, he stabbed her in the back,” said the witness.

Ntozini’s uncle, Sithabantu Sigonyela, took her to hospital, where she died soon afterwards.

“We are grieving. It was so brutal and sudden. She was just a schoolgirl standing up for another person,” Sigonyela said.

Pupils and staff at the school honoured Ntozini’s bravery by placing flowers at the school’s entrance.

Principal Leonie Jacobson said they were planning a memorial for Ntozini.

Struggling to hold back her tears, Jacobson said Ntozini had always shown concern for others and had often stood up for her beliefs.

“We are devastated, it is still hard for us to process. Janet was an at-risk teenager herself, living in a society plagued by drugs and gangsterism.

The school’s governing body chairperson, Simone Beukes, said Ntozini had been able to rise above her social circumstances and had been headed for a bright future.

Her murder highlighted how vulnerable young women were to violent crime, Beukes said.

“We received the news of her death with great sadness, Janet had shown so much potential to succeed in whatever she chose to do in life. Her murder again shows the dangerous reality our children have to face every day,” Beukes said.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the suspect appeared in court yesterday.

“We can confirm the murder of an 18-year-old female resident of Doring Road, Vrygrond, who was stabbed after an altercation with a male resident of Vrygrond. The victim was taken to hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries.

“The 23-year-old suspect was arrested and detained that night and appeared in the Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court (yesterday),” said Van Wyk.

The area was still volatile yesterday after residents, believed to be angry over the murder, vandalised the house of the alleged killer.

Van Wyk said: “There was a report of a house being vandalised and cars being burnt in Doring Street, Vrygrond. The owner, who is not a suspect in the murder, was interviewed by Muizenberg SAPS and does not want to open a criminal case.”

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer’s spokesperson, Jessica Shelver, said counselling was being provided to the school’s pupils who needed it.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to the pupil’s family, friends and the school community. We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of such a young life,” Shelver said.

