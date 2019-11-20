Cape Town – Ettienne Scheepers, whose wife and two children died after their vehicle allegedly plunged down a cliff near Herolds Bay last month, has accepted the apology of the administrator of the Facebook page "Murder She Wrote Investigations and Discussion".
Scheepers had claimed through his attorneys the comments and discussions on the page were nothing more than a platform where he is being defamed, causing him and his business interests reputational harm.
On Tuesday, Tess Matthews posted on the page: "As the founder of this group, I Tess Matthews issue a formal apology, to Mr Ettienne Scheepers for the members of this group implicating him in harming his wife and children. The post and comments spun out of control and spread like wildfire.
"A Witch hunt started by some members. As founder of the group, I undertake not to post anything regarding Mr Scheepers and his late family.
"Should there in the future be any further developments pertaining this case, we will report what is reported in the Media.