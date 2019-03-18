Former DA coucillor Brett Herron, who is secretary-general of the new Good Party. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – DA leader Mmusi Maimane faces a R2 million lawsuit for defamation over comments he made in a radio interview about former DA councillor Brett Herron being “corrupt” and a “racist”. In the interview Maimane was asked about how he felt about reports that some members of the DA, including Herron at the time, viewed him as a “weak leader” and that the power resides with the party’s federal executive, and that he was just there to attract young black voters.

Maimane responded: “I think when people are racist, they say the most outrageous things. Firstly Mr Herron is corrupt, he is wanted by police, we have laid a criminal charge against him.

"So frankly, I don’t have time to respond to people who are racist, who inherent in their heart are criminal."

Herron, now Good Party secretary-general, resigned last year as the City’s Mayco member for transport and urban development.

Last week Herron turned to the Western Cape High Court, saying: “For many months now I have endured a smear campaign by the DA, and Maimane, engineered to damage my good name and reputation regardless of the facts.

"I have now arrived at the point where I can no longer ignore these dishonest, politically expedient and damaging lies about me."

Approached for comment, Maimane’s media officer, Azola Mboniswa, said: "On behalf of Mr Maimane, I can confirm that Mr Maimane’s lawyers are aware of the matter and will consider all available options.”

