Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town – Cutting-edge technology, the first of its kind in the southern hemisphere, is being used at the Chronic Dispensary Unit (CDU) in Parow to enhance efficiency in chronic medicine supply. The unit, a contract between the provincial health department and Medipost Pharmacy, is equipped with a bespoke automated chronic medicine dispensing, sorting and parcel assembly line.

The system was especially designed to fulfil specific and stringent requirements for preparing and despatching hundreds of thousands of medicine parcels each month.

Innovations inherent in the automated system include optimal accuracy, enhanced process efficiency with faster turnaround times, and minimisation of waste.

Safety measures include pharmacists conducting a “blind checking” process, aided by the software programme, whereby the original prescription is compared to the one captured on the system.

Strict patient confidentiality is maintained to protect the privacy of individuals making use of the service.

The CDU employs 100 people, most having been recruited from the Parow Industria and surrounding areas. Of these staff members, a number have been enrolled with the Medi Training Academy where they are studying to become basic and post-basic pharmacists’ assistants.

This training initiative aims to address a shortage of scarce skill sets in health care, nationally and within the province. Outsourced services, including cleaning, canteen facilities and waste management, have also contributed to job creation in the area.

Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo said: “Since December 2005, the department has delivered chronic patient medicine parcels to stable chronic patients at either department facilities and clinics, or alternate collection sites. Instead of queuing for their medicines at pharmacies, such patients are able to conveniently collect their medicine parcels, which are specially pre-packaged and dispensed at the CDU for each individual making use of this service.”

The facility dispenses almost 400 000 patient-ready medicine parcels for individuals across the province each month.

Department head Dr Beth Engelbrecht said the reduced waiting times enhanced the quality of care for patients.

“The effectiveness of the CDU underpins the service we’re able to provide, not only for those patients receiving their chronic medication parcels from medicine collection points, but also through assisting to free up capacity in our walk-in pharmacies at hospitals and clinics for individuals who require acute medicines or who may need face-to-face consultations with pharmacists,” Engelbrecht said.