Green Point Common with a model of what affordable housing could look like on the disused tennis courts (in red) and the current exclusive housing developments surrounding the common (in blue). Image supplied by Ndifuna Ukwazi

The high cost of living was exacerbating the housing deficit, Mayco member for transport and urban development Brett Herron said in response to an outcry by social justice group Ndifuna Ukwazi (NU) over the Green Point Common being granted provincial heritage status.

The organisation had wanted the common to be used for affordable housing.

The application to grant the common heritage status was submitted by the Green Point Ratepayers’ and Residents’ Association, and the City supported it.

NU said that in a “profound and long-standing housing and segregation crisis”, no land could be “off the table” for redress, reform and the transformation of Cape Town.

They want the decision to be reviewed, and said a large proportion of land had been captured by private companies and associations.

Herron said the City was evaluating suitable land for housing, and also buildings within the CBD that could be developed or converted into affordable rental accommodation.

“The availability and acquisition of land is not necessarily the biggest obstacle to the provision of housing. In many respects we have a funding deficit, more than an available land deficit.

"The housing deficit in Cape Town, and in other parts of South Africa, is one of our biggest challenges.

‘‘We estimate that in Cape Town alone up to 650 000 families will qualify for and require some form of state-subsidised housing over the next 20 years.

“This is a massive challenge. While urbanisation and demand for housing is rising, and construction costs have been increasing, the housing subsidy has not kept pace,” Herron said.

He added that income patterns had changed, and many indigent families did not qualify for the most appropriate form of assistance.

“This exacerbates the housing deficit, and is an unintended and cruel outcome of a rigid housing programme,” Herron said.

Mayco member for assets and facilities management Stuart Diamond said the ratepayers’ association had also proposed that Cape Town Stadium, currently leased to Virgin Active, be considered a provincial heritage site.

“Unfortunately, such a designation, because of the restrictions on use of the stadium and other areas, would place an unwarranted financial burden on the residents of Cape Town.

‘‘The City will consider its position and the way forward once the written outcome of the Heritage Western Cape council decision is issued."

NU had said the heritage status could be beneficial only to the property owners who had captured public land around the perimeter, and had already benefited from substantial state investment in infrastructure and services.