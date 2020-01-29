This is after judgment was yesterday reserved in the Western Cape High Court to February 17.
The case hinges around the City’s desire to relocate the refugees away from the CBD and the church, at which they have been sheltering since last October after being locked out from a sit-in protest at the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)’s offices nearby.
On Monday the refugees had refused a City offer for them to be bused to a Salt River site where they would undergo an enumerating and vetting process conducted by Home Affairs.
Before yesterday’s postponement, South African Human Rights Commissioner Reverend Chris Nissen said that the vetting process had been agreed to as concerns had been raised about the need for proper documentation for refugees.