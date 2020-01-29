High court postpones decision on relocating CBD refugees









Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Refugees sheltering in and around the Central Methodist Mission Church in the city centre will hear their fate next month when their case comes before the court again. This is after judgment was yesterday reserved in the Western Cape High Court to February 17. The case hinges around the City’s desire to relocate the refugees away from the CBD and the church, at which they have been sheltering since last October after being locked out from a sit-in protest at the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)’s offices nearby. On Monday the refugees had refused a City offer for them to be bused to a Salt River site where they would undergo an enumerating and vetting process conducted by Home Affairs. Before yesterday’s postponement, South African Human Rights Commissioner Reverend Chris Nissen said that the vetting process had been agreed to as concerns had been raised about the need for proper documentation for refugees.

Refugee Patrick Ngandu said: “Our (lawyer) brother is talking for us in court. We are happy about that. The judge showed us ubuntu. We feel thankful.”

Using a megaphone, one of the refugees also offered a prayer requesting God’s intervention to help the refugees to move out of South Africa.

Refugee leader Papy Sukami, in reporting back to the refugees outside the church about the outcome of yesterday’s proceedings, warned against infighting.

Lamenting what he described as racism displayed by the City, Sukami said: “This is the third time we are appearing in court. The City of Cape Town is asking to apply the by-laws.

“They don’t suggest anything that can be human.”

City Executive Director for Safety and Security Richard Bosman would only confirm that judgment was reserved until February 17.

Cape Times