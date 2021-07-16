High Court reinstates axed Jeremy Vearey’s security services

Cape Town - Former top cop Major-General Jeremy Vearey will have security services re-instated to him following a Western Cape High Court order on Thursday. The axed Western Cape head of detectives had previously lodged an urgent application for his security to be reinstated with "immediate effect as he fears for his safety".

Vearey will now have two specialised officers from the SAPS Tactical Response team assigned to him for security following the order. The two officers, who were "vetted and appraised of the security threats", were assigned with immediate effect. "Where the applicant is require to attend at court for the purposes of testifying and for any necessary travel by prior arrangement (the respondents) will provide Vearey with four members of the Tactical Response Team for these purposes," the order read.

The national commissioner of police and provincial commissioner are expected to file answering affidavits by July 30 and Vearey will file his replying affidavit by August 14. A date for the hearing is yet to be set. "In the event that Vearey is reinstated with SAPS the protection of Vearey will continue.

"In the event that he is unsuccessful in his referral to the Safety and Security Barganing Council the protection will continue, subject to the requirements of clause 11," the order read. Security for Vearey had been removed following his dismissal on grounds of misconduct for posts he made on social media. Turning to the Western Cape High Court, Vearey had asked for the decision to remove the security on June 24, to be reviewed and set aside.