High hopes for City’s anti-extortion hotline ‘Enough’

The launch of a 24-hour hotline and reward system to encourage residents to report extortion at construction sites across the metro has been widely welcomed. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said demands for protection fees from local extortionists were impeding both basic service delivery and major infrastructure projects, as the City launched the anti-extortion campaign at the construction sites of new MyCiTi depots in Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain on Thursday.

Interference with multiple contractors and extortion attempts have set the project back by several weeks, he said. “We are determined to prevent disruptions to services by partnering with communities as our eyes and ears to root out local extortionists, and paying out cash rewards for valuable tip-offs leading to arrest and prosecution. “With a record R11bn infrastructure budget in 23/24 – 73% of which will directly benefit lower income households – we have staff and contractors working on the ground more than ever, especially in vulnerable communities impacted by crime.

“We cannot afford project delays due to criminal activity. “That’s why the aim of the Enough campaign is to increase public reporting of extortion activity, with specialised City investigators feeding this information into the SAPS anti-extortion unit.” Cape Flats Safety Forum chairperson Abie Isaacs said they welcomed any initiative that will assist in reducing crime in and around the Cape Flats.

“We further appeal to the communities make use of these facilities available to them,” said Isaacs. Anti-crime activist and member of the Cape Coloured Congress Hanif Loonat said: “Extortion has been going on for the last 10 years. It is nothing new. The City and province are reactionaries. I want to see who comes forward with information knowing you will expose yourself to retribution. I know of people who are paying gangsters extortion fees and refuse to inform authorities.” DA spokesperson on Infrastructure Matlhodi Maseko said the extortion hotline will allow law enforcement officers to bring perpetrators to book.

“By allowing our people to report extortionists, the hotline will allow our law enforcement officers to bring these opportunistic criminals to book, make our communities safer, and get rid of blockages to progress in the Western Cape. The department implementing some of projects have to procure additional security to protect project sites. Unfortunately this reduces number of housing opportunities which was going to be yielded for the benefit of those in need,” she said. Among the recent incidents of alleged extortion, City staff and contractors had to be withdrawn from Eerste River last month while carrying out a public lighting project.

Hill-Lewis said law enforcement was also regularly escorting City teams and contractors on request in hotspot areas, and additional project security requirements have been built into project contracts. “Our staff and contractors are under instruction to make sure that any extortion attempts are reported to authorities every single time, so that we build a case record and pushback against the criminals harming the interests of communities. Extortion is large-scale organised crime,” said Hill-Lewis. Anonymous tip-offs have been encouraged.