Cape Town – The wheels are still in motion for the renaming of Keizersgracht Street to Hanover Street, with the District Six Working Committee saying they are confident the change will take place on Heritage Day. The City opened the public participation process to rename the street last month, following a request by the committee.

The committee had detailed injustices of apartheid and colonialism, pleading with mayor Dan Plato to support their campaign for restitution.

Plato said the process was ongoing.

“The name-change proposal is currently still in a public participation process which will conclude on the 26th of this month. All inputs received will form part of a report which will be sent to Mayco for recommendation to council.

‘‘At this stage it is premature to state that the process will be finalised by Heritage Day,” said Plato.

Committee chairperson Shahied Ajam said: “I don’t think they want to let the cat out the bag. I don’t want to say it will happen or not but we are confident it will happen because the public participation process is almost closed and there is another two months left at least for the ballots to be counted and the other formalities.

‘‘I think the mayor wants to keep it as a surprise.

"We are confident that Hanover Street will be handed back officially to the people on September 24. We are confident of the City’s support to date and grateful for their support.

‘‘It will be a most historic day when Hanover Street is given back to the people."

At the same time the proposal of renaming Zonnebloem back to District Six is also ongoing.

Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport spokesperson Tania Colyn said: “The submission is currently en route to the MEC for her consideration.

‘‘If she approves the submission, it will be sent to the national geographical names committee and then to the national minister for approval.”

