High-speed car chase ends in arrest in Hanover Park

Cape Town – A high-speed car chase through Hanover Park ended with the arrest of two suspect who were found in possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the police seized a black 9mm Glock pistol without a serial number, and ammunition on Tuesday.

“Philippi Crime Prevention Unit were busy with crime prevention operations at Surburg Walk, Hanover Park, when they spotted a blue Volkswagen Golf which was stationary in the middle of the road. “They stopped next to the vehicle but before they could exit their vehicle, the driver of the blue Volkswagen Golf sped off. “A high-speed chase ensued through a few streets in Hanover Park until the members managed to stop the vehicle in Summit Road Hanover Park.

“Upon searching the vehicle, the police found and seized a black 9mm Glock pistol without a serial number, with ammunition. Two suspects aged 21 and 50 were arrested for the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition as they could not produce any documentation or license to be in possession of such firearm and ammunition.” Van Wyk said the suspects were expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court. Separately, Van Wyk said three suspects were arrested in Macassar on Tuesday after members of the Maitland Flying Squad received information about “suspicious men” roaming the parking area of Shoprite.

Van Wyk said according to information received, the suspects were carrying a big, suspicious “Spiderman” bag. “The persons were monitored by the police members but started running when they saw the police approaching. “The suspects were chased on foot and all three were arrested. The members went to the bag and found an antique rifle in the bag. They were arrested and detained at Macassar.”