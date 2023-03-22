High-speed chase ends in arrest of alleged carjackers in Muizenberg

Cape Town - Three suspects were arrested for car-jacking following a high-speed chase through the streets of Muizenberg and Zandvlei on Wednesday. The trio were arrested after the chase with police came to an abrupt halt when the car crashed into a boundary wall in Promenade Road.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said members of the SAPS Dog Unit, assisted by Maitland Flying Squad, located the stolen vehicle driving in Main Road, Muizenberg. “The SAPS members attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the vehicle, a blue Mercedes Benz, refused to stop. “A high-speed chase ensued through the streets of Muizenberg, which ended when the stolen motor vehicle collided with the boundary fence of a residence in Promenade Road.

"The three occupants of the vehicle attempted to flee, but were arrested by the SAPS members. “It was determined that the vehicle had been stolen on Wednesday morning, during a housebreaking in Table View,” said Van Wyk. The three suspects who were injured during the arrest were detained at Muizenberg SAPS.

Van Wyk confirmed the suspects aged 23, 30 and 34 were all residents of Westlake. The trio were arrested after the car crashed into a boundary wall in Promenade Road. Picture: Twitter “Muizenberg SAPS are looking into connecting the suspects to a spate of theft out of motor vehicles, which occurred on Ou-Kaapse Weg. “The members were commended for the excellent arrest,” said Van Wyk.