Hijack suspect shot by police in hospital

One of two suspected hijackers is under police guard in hospital after he was injured in a shootout with police at the weekend. Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said members of the Flying Squad chased the hijacked car which collided with numerous other vehicles before it came to a halt early Saturday morning.

“The passenger jumped out of the vehicle and fired several shots at the SAPS members, hitting the windscreen of the SAPS vehicle. “Members returned fire and hit the suspect,” Van Wyk said, adding that no police officers were injured. A pistol, with the serial number removed, was seized.

The police also found 43 small packets of tik and 15 mandrax tablets. Two suspects, aged 22 and 39, were arrested for possession of a hijacked vehicle, possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of drugs. "One suspect was detained at Belhar SAPS and the injured suspect was admitted at a local hospital, under police guard," Van Wyk said.

“The suspects will appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s court on Monday.” In a separate incident on Saturday, police arrested two suspects following the discovery of drugs worth R4.5 million in Bellville. “An intelligence driven operation by Bellville Crime Prevention Unit led to the arrest of two men aged 30 and 35 on charges of dealing in drugs,” Van Wyk said.

“The members received information about a suspicious Silver Hyundai at a premises in Farad Street, Stikland, with a huge consignment of mandrax tablets in it. “The members immediately operationalised the information and found the vehicle with two occupants. “They searched the occupants and vehicle and found 60 bags containing about 1 000 mandrax tablets each (90kg) in their possession.”