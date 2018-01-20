Four truck hijackers have been arrested following a brazen tobacco truck robbery by criminals dressed as police.





Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said members of the Provincial Hijacking Team pursued every avenue after a truck transporting tobacco products was hijacked in Mitchells Plain last Thursday.





“The eight suspects, who posed as police officers, used blue lights and a siren fitted on a white Ford Focus vehicle, to pull the truck from the road,” Traut said.





The empty truck was later discovered abandoned in Macassar.





Determined to bring offenders to book, thorough investigations by the members of the Hijacking Team and Mitchells Plain detectives led them to an address in Mitchells Plain earlier today, where, a 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with the crime.





“He was found in possession of a Ford Focus fitted with a siren, loudspeaker and a blue light. Inside the vehicle, police found a SAPS issue beanie and a Traffic Services reflective jacket,” Traut said.





The discovery resulted in the arrest of three more suspects aged between 28 and 33 in Silversands. The possibility of more arrests is not ruled out, Traut said.





While the circumstances surrounding the case are still under investigation, the stolen cargo is yet to be retrieved.





The suspects are due to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate court once they have been charged.





Western Cape police commissioner Khominkosi Jula congratulated investigators on a job well done.



