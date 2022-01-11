Hijacking hotspot: officers find two gagged and unconscious in boot of car

CAPE TOWN - While on patrol in a known hotspot for hijackings in Khayelitsha on Tuesday morning, the City’s law enforcement (LEAP) officers found two people unconscious and gagged in the boot of a car. “On Tuesday, January 11, at about 1.10am the City's law enforcement (LEAP) officers were on patrol in the Kuyasa area of Khayelitsha. The area is a known hotspot for hijackings.

In Ntlazane Road the officers spotted a white car travelling at high speed. The driver upon seeing the officers stopped immediately near an informal settlement. “Two occupants exited the vehicle and the officers gave chase on foot. “The suspects fired two shots at the pursuing officers and then managed to disappear into the night,” law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said.

Meanwhile, an inspection of the abandoned vehicle revealed two people, bound and gagged in the boot of the car. “Both appeared unconscious and clearly had been viciously assaulted. “One of them regained consciousness and informed the officers they were on the beach at Monwabisi, then proceeded to a shop in Endlovini where they were taken captive by the suspects.

“They were taken to a shack and assaulted,” Dyason said. The victims remembered the location of the shack where they were held captive and took the officers there. The shack was unoccupied but two cellphones and 15 packets of tik were found, he said.