Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLCape TimesNewsSportBusinessOpinionTechnologyLifestyleArts Portal
Independent Online | Capetimes
Search IOL
IOLCape TimesNewsSportBusinessOpinionTechnologyLifestyleArts Portal
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, May 22, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Hiker, 75, dead after collapsing in Newlands Forest

A 66-year-old hiker was hoisted up into the helicopter and flown to a nearby landing zone, before being transported to hospital by ambulance. Picture: Supplied

A 66-year-old hiker was hoisted up into the helicopter and flown to a nearby landing zone, before being transported to hospital by ambulance. Picture: Supplied

Published 3h ago

Share

Cape Town - A 75-year-old hiker collapsed and died while hiking in Newlands Forest at the weekend.

Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) members responded to the incident on Saturday.

Spokesperson David Nel said when the teams arrived, they found the man was dead.

Earlier on in the day, teams were also dispatched to the lower cable station after receiving reports that a hiker had injured himself on the India Venster hike.

The 66-year-old hiker had slipped on the wet trail.

“He was unable to continue, and a call was made to the emergency number. Several team members quickly hiked up to his position where he was assessed and treated by a paramedic.

“Once on scene, the patient was hoisted up into the helicopter and flown to a nearby landing zone, before being transported to hospital by ambulance,” said Nel.

A 64-year-old hiker badly injured her ankle on the trail to Disa Dell and was unable to continue.

Nel said the woman was hoisted up into the helicopter and flown to a nearby landing zone, and then transported to hospital by ambulance.

Nel said: “We’re seeing large numbers of outdoor enthusiasts taking to the trails, despite the wintry conditions.

“While we encourage everyone to head out and appreciate the beauty of the Western Cape, we appeal to anyone venturing into the wilderness at this time of year to be cautious.

WSAR members treated an injured hiker in the popular India Venster window. PIcture: Supplied

“Expect cold and wet conditions for the next few months, so make sure to pack a waterproof layer and extra warm clothing when heading out.

“Take care when hiking near rivers and be careful on wet and slippery trails. We would like to wish our patient a speedy recovery and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased,” Nel said.

Cape Times

Related Topics:

WSARCape TownMountain RescueSafety

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe