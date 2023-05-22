Hiker, 75, dead after collapsing in Newlands Forest

Cape Town - A 75-year-old hiker collapsed and died while hiking in Newlands Forest at the weekend. Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) members responded to the incident on Saturday.

Spokesperson David Nel said when the teams arrived, they found the man was dead. Earlier on in the day, teams were also dispatched to the lower cable station after receiving reports that a hiker had injured himself on the India Venster hike. The 66-year-old hiker had slipped on the wet trail.

“He was unable to continue, and a call was made to the emergency number. Several team members quickly hiked up to his position where he was assessed and treated by a paramedic. “Once on scene, the patient was hoisted up into the helicopter and flown to a nearby landing zone, before being transported to hospital by ambulance,” said Nel. A 64-year-old hiker badly injured her ankle on the trail to Disa Dell and was unable to continue.

Nel said the woman was hoisted up into the helicopter and flown to a nearby landing zone, and then transported to hospital by ambulance. Nel said: “We’re seeing large numbers of outdoor enthusiasts taking to the trails, despite the wintry conditions. “While we encourage everyone to head out and appreciate the beauty of the Western Cape, we appeal to anyone venturing into the wilderness at this time of year to be cautious.