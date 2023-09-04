Hiker rescued in Muizenberg after injuring ankle

A 40-year-old hiker who slipped and injured herself at Silvermine Nature Reserve was rescued and brought to safety at the weekend. According to the Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR), professionals and volunteers responded to the incident after the hiker injured herself near Muizenberg Peak on Saturday morning.

The woman and her group had started their hike up Muizenberg Peak earlier that morning, and during a break near the summit beacon, she slipped on a wet rock and badly injured her ankle. “Realising that she was unable to walk any further, the group immediately called the emergency number. “Rescuers were driven from the Silvermine parking to a point closer to the injured hiker.

“From there they hiked up to the peak. “The first rescuers arrived at the patient shortly before 12pm. “A small team on board the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness EMS/Air Mercy Service (AMS) rescue helicopter was flown to the scene and hoisted down to a point close to the injured hiker,” said the WSAR.