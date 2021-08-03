Hiker safety warning at Silvermine trail after car jamming incidents

Cape Town - Increasing reports of car-jamming incidents at the Silvermine hiking trail has prompted SANParks to caution visitors to exercise vigilance at all times. Community safety group Parkscape’s chairperson, Nicky Schmidt, said the situation also calls for an increased need for visible policing.

“The latest incidents have focused around Silvermine Gate 2. Activity has also been reported from the Gate 1 parking at the dam and from the Tokai Forest area. “We were advised of a spate of incidents by one of the local crime watches, with incidents pertaining to Saturday. “There were also reports of car-jamming last weekend,” she said.

Schmidt said a lack visible policing by SANParks was among the factors leading to the incidences. “Gate 2 being opened late, leading to users parking on Ou Kaapse Weg (where they are being fined for doing so), a lack of parking within the Park – particularly given increased Park usage under Covid, the lack of a paid for and managed car guard system, a lack of visible policing by SANParks, all exacerbate the situation,” she said. She added that the situation was further aggravated by users leaving valuables in their vehicles.

SANParks spokesperson Rey Thakhuli urged visitors to keep their cars locked and report incidences to the police. “We were made aware of the recent car jamming incidents. The police have also been made aware of these incidents, as SANParks, we are really prioritising these issues. “We also want to advise people that are using these areas to please avoid leaving valuable items in their vehicles and to exercise vigilance at all times,” he said.