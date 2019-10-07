Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the 40-year-old’s body was found by a group of hikers who alerted the police.
An inquest docket had been opened for investigation, said Van Wyk.
Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) spokesperson Johan Marais said the body was found at Woody Ravine, Kloof Nek, which is situated on the Camps Bay side of Table Mountain.
“We were on standby after being alerted about the incident but we did not assist in the retrieving of the body. SAPS and forensic experts were on the scene to investigate.