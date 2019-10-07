Hikers find body on Table Mountain, four rescued after getting 'stuck'









A Skymed helicopter was deployed after a climber fell about 10 metres from a rock face in the Tokai area yesterday. File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Foul play has been ruled out following the discovery of a man’s body on Table Mountain on Sunday. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the 40-year-old’s body was found by a group of hikers who alerted the police. An inquest docket had been opened for investigation, said Van Wyk. Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) spokesperson Johan Marais said the body was found at Woody Ravine, Kloof Nek, which is situated on the Camps Bay side of Table Mountain. “We were on standby after being alerted about the incident but we did not assist in the retrieving of the body. SAPS and forensic experts were on the scene to investigate.

“That is all the information we have,” said Marais.

He also said a climber fell about 10 metres from a rock face, fracturing his leg, while a mountain biker was assisted after suffering back injuries in the Tokai area yesterday.

A doctor had assisted the climber before a Skymed helicopter was deployed to the scene.

“Just after 10am, the helicopter traced the patient who was dropped off at the entrance to Kirstenbosch Gardens. An ambulance transported the patient to hospital,” said Marais.

The mountain biker was assisted at Skeleton Gorge where WSAR medics had responded to the incident after which a Skymed helicopter was deployed.

In another rescue, Marais said they were notified of four people “stuck” on Table Mountain.

“It would appear as if they are lost in the thick mist that covers parts of the mountain.’’

Cape Times