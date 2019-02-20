File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town – Safety on hiking trails has once again come under the spotlight after a hiker was shot in the leg and robbed of his personal belongings while hiking with another person at the Kleinplaas Dam area near Redhill. Police say the two hikers, a female aged 64 and male aged 51, were hiking on Monday when they were approached by two men who pointed a firearm at them. The robbers fled on foot with their cellphones, money and backpacks.

“When the victims turned around and walked away, one of the suspects randomly fired a shot at the male which injured his left leg.

"No arrest has been made as yet and cases of attempted murder and armed robbery were registered for investigation,” said police spokesperson FC van Wyk.

Table Mountain Watch has described the area as a notorious hot spot over the years.

This incident comes as police were yet to arrest the assailant behind the stabbing and robbing of a cyclist on Table Mountain. And a woman was robbed while walking at Tokai Forest two weeks ago.

South African National Parks (SANParks) said: “Due to attacks and muggings in and around the Table Mountain National Park, we wish to provide the public, tourists and regular visitors to the mountain with as much information as possible, in order to keep them safe.

“The park’s safety and security strategy is providing appropriate information to prevent incidents from happening, and also full intervention by 52 dedicated, trained staff who patrol the park equipped with dogs, vehicles and radios, and who co-operate closely with the South African Police Service.

“As Table Mountain is an urban park, please exercise the same common sense and security precautions that you would anywhere else in the world.

“Do not attract unwanted attention by openly displaying cash, cameras or other valuables. If you are confronted by a criminal, don’t resist.

‘‘Hand over your goods, as resistance might incite a mugger to violence,” it said.

Anyone with any information on the incidents can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211, alternatively contact Simonstown SAPS on 021 786 8649.

