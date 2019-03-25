President Cyril Ramaphosa, with Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, hand over title deeds to representatives of the Ebenhaeser and Beeswater land claim. Picture: Elmond jiyane GCIS

Cape Town – The huge successful land claim by the Khoi and Griqua has been described as the harvest of the work sowed by the elders to reclaim the land forcibly taken from them in favour of whites. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s handing over of title deeds to more than 50 households of Ebenhaeser, Beeswater in the Matzikama Local Municipality has been hailed as historic.

The land claim took 20 years to settle. It was a reward for the work begun by the elders to reclaim their own land, said Ebenhaezer Communal Property Association chairperson Madeleine van Niekerk.

“This has taken many years to accomplish, but this was because our former leaders - many no longer with us - never gave up on the hope that our lands will one day be restored to us. This is not just about addressing our past, but also shaping our own futures for our children and reviving and growing our own agriculture and other farming,” she said.

Van Niekerk said there had already been two harvests of grapes in the area, which the community had to revive. There were several other agricultural projects in the pipeline.

The returned land would see the local communities partnering with established commercial farmers in wine livestock and game farming on 53 farms comprising 1566 hectares of land.

Ramaphosa also handed over title deeds for 3990 hectares of 178 Vanrhynsdorp, Beeswater commercial farmlands.

The beneficiaries are the direct descendants of the Griqua community that established itself on the farm in 1926. The residents were forcibly removed in 1960 under apartheid and eventually all of them were relocated to the coloured part of Vredendal in 1981, under the Group Areas Act.

Ramaphosa said it was in the ownership of land that people found their independence.

He said the number of claims settled for the West Coast Municipality was 392 out of 422 by last month, as a result of co-operation between the Department of Rural Development Land Reform and the Office of the Regional Land Claims Commissioner.

“The men, women and children who live and work on farms have borne the brunt of the discriminatory land ownership policies of the past. They have been dispossessed of the land of their forefathers, forcibly removed from land on which they were born.

“Unjust laws like the 1913 Natives Land Act, the Prevention of Illegal Squatting Act and the Group Areas Act caused untold hardship for our people across South Africa, and their effects remain with us today. The brutality of these laws was keenly felt in the farmlands of the Western Cape.

“People who had spent their lives on these farms were uprooted, evicted and shunted off to far away and desolate settlements for their designated population group. Some received paltry compensation, but most received nothing at all. They were simply told to gather their belongings and leave, often with no notice.

"It is impossible for us who live today to fully comprehend the anguish they felt. They left behind the only homes they had ever known, where their ancestors were buried - and were forbidden to return.”

He said it was this systematic dispossession that the majority of people were forced to endure that the current government was correcting at the event.

“More than half a century ago, the people of this country declared in the Freedom Charter that the land shall be shared among those who work it.

“Despite the numerous challenges we have faced, the land claims process has made a difference to the lives of hundreds of thousands of South Africans denied their birthright.

"But land reform needs to be accelerated if we are to correct this historical injustice. The slow pace of reform has caused impatience among our people, and justifiably so.

“An Inter-Ministerial Committee has been established to oversee the accelerated land reform process, with a Presidential Advisory Panel on hand to assist the committee in its work,” he said.

The Vanrhynsdorp, Beeswater commercial farmland claim was lodged on July 4, 1997, by Reverend Thys Mentoor, who said the community would meet on Thursday to discuss the return to their land.

"He said Beeswater was near the Sout Rivier (Salt River) and although the soil was good, nothing could be done without water.

The executive director of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation, Billy Claasen, said: “This was a tremendous moment in history.”

