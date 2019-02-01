Photo: www.ufs.ac.za

Cape Town – Last year, the University of the Free State (UFS) launched the historic 27-inch Lamont-Hussey Refractor telescope exhibit together with the completed observation platform in a garden in front of the Naval Hill Planetarium in Bloemfontein. The reinstallation of the telescope as a static outdoor exhibition at Naval Hill is now complete.

The project started several years ago after the recovery of abandoned parts of the old telescope. According to Dawid van Jaarsveld from the UFS Department of Physics, the mounting and tube of the Lamont telescope has returned to its home, the Lamont-Hussey Observatory, for display.

The telescope had 47 years of service and years of abandonment in the veld after it was taken apart in 1975.

Its former telescope dome now hosts the Naval Hill Planetarium, the first digital planetarium in sub-Saharan Africa. The telescope was taken apart after the observatory was closed in 1974. It was dismantled and the optics were sent back to the University of Michigan with the largest pieces “left for dead in the veld” on the grounds of the Ehrlichpark Fire Station.

According to Hendrik van Heerden, also from the UFS Department of Physics, who assisted in the technical side of re-installing the telescope, the larger pieces were recovered by Braam van Zyl and subsequently moved into the museum hanger of the Bloemfontein Fire Brigade where they stayed for many years.

The University of Michigan in the US built the Lamont-Hussey Observatory between 1926 and 1928 in Bloemfontein for the study of double stars. The telescope had great historic significance and was used by professional astronomer RA Rossiter from Michigan, who set the record for discovering and measuring more than 5000 double stars.

The planetarium also measured the most double stars in the world, more than 7000. Van Jaarsveld described a double star, also known as a binary star system, as two stars orbiting around one another. Studies of double stars enable researchers to determine the mass of stars.

Earl Slipher used the telescope to take one of the very first colour photographs of Mars in 1939. Slipher took 60000 photos of Mars in 1939, 1954 and 1956 with the telescope. He was the world expert on the planet at the time. The camera Slipher used is displayed in the Boyden Observatory museum just outside Bloemfontein.

“In early 2017, the components (of the telescope) were relocated to Dukoc Manufacturing in Bloemfontein for cleaning, treatment and painting. It took a while, as the missing components had to be manufactured before the final painting could be completed.

“The missing pieces were made with the help of the original blueprints of the telescope, provided by professor Patrick Seitzer of the University of Michigan,” van Heerden said.

“These blueprints, along with measurements taken from the cleaned parts at Dukoc Manufacturing were used by Barend Crous, UFS’s head of Instrumentation, to develop and manufacture the missing parts.”

After the required components were manufactured and refurbished, they were relocated to the Naval Hill Planetarium for the launch ceremony held on June 5 last year.

“Planning of the installation of the telescope thereafter started in earnest.

“The jigsaw had to be put together again. The sheer size of the parts required some heavy equipment during the installation.

“With hard work, good co-ordination and a bit of luck, a team consisting of myself as project co-ordinator and consultant, Barend Crous, site engineer; Innes Basson, supervisor; Denver de Koker, handyman; and Wikus Storm, welder, got the job done.”

Cape Times