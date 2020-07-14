History made as key UCT roles go to women

Cape Town – For the first time in UCT’s history, the two key roles of chair of Council and deputy chair will be simultaneously occupied by women. This followed the election of Babalwa Ngonyama as Council chair and Nazeema Mohamed as deputy at the first Council meeting of the 2020/2024 term on Saturday. It is the first time that UCT has a female chair of Council. The election of Ngonyama as chair also means the university now has women leaders at the helm in the crucial governance, ceremonial and executive roles, UCT said, with the latter two being the chancellor, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe and the vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng. The new Council officially started its term on July 1 and will be in office until June 30, 2024. One of the first issues that the new Council has to deal with is the fallout from a controversial report by its ombudsman, Zetu Makamandela-Mguqulwa.

Makamandela-Mguqulwa was scathing about the institution and Phakeng, accusing her of being a bully who silenced professionals on campus.

“Some affected bystanders also came to express fear and told me how they were impacted individually by different incidents.

“Not one of those who brought these issues wanted me to approach the VC as they feared retaliation,” Makamandela-Mguqulwa said.

“I became increasingly concerned about a number of things, including the bullying policy that the university has not yet finalised, and the myriad UCT communications that speak about UCT being a community.”

UCT’s council and Phakheng’s office sought a legal opinion on the issue, both finding the ombudsman’s report was neither impartial nor neutral.

Yesterday, UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said the institution congratulated both Ngonyama and Mohamed for their election and wished them all the best as they carried out, over the next four years, the task of leading a collective that was responsible for steering the institution at a governance level.

Council also elected the chairs of its main committees and appointed members to these. Four of these six committees will be chaired by women.

Council’s executive committee (Exco) is composed of the chair and deputy chair of Council, Phakeng, one of the Senate-elected members of Council, one of the student members of Council and three other members of Council, one of whom must be the chair of the University Finance Committee.

“The UCT executive is looking forward to working closely with the new Council and has no doubt that all the members bring a diverse range of expertise and experience that will serve UCT well through the four-year term,” Moholola said.

