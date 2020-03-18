HIV-positive father gets life sentence for repeatedly raping daughter over seven years

Cape Town – An HIV-positive Breede River Valley father has been sentenced to life imprisonment for repeatedly raping his 13-year-old daughter over seven years. Disturbingly, at least three fathers have received life sentences in the country this year for raping their daughters. The 46-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identities of his children, also received heavy sentences in the Western Cape High Court yesterday for physically abusing his two other children. The judge regarded the fact that the man knew he had been HIV-positive since 2011 an aggravating factor. "The court does not find any substantial or compelling circumstances to justify a deviation from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment for the count of rape because the accused raped R repeatedly, knowing she is his biological child in his care and while he knew he was HIV-positive," the written judgment said.

In a victim impact report, R, 13, said her father had threatened to mutilate her and sell her body parts.

He was also sentenced to 10 years' direct imprisonment for abusing the girl. It will run concurrently with his sentences of eight and four years for the other child abuse charges.

At the beginning of the month, a 32-year-old Northern Cape father received a life sentence for repeatedly raping his 11-year-old daughter between 2016 and 2017.

Last month, a Durban father received a life sentence for sexually assaulting and raping his daughter.

The young woman sat silently as her 51-year-old father was sentenced in the Durban Regional Court. The woman – now 22 – suffered the trauma at the hands of her father between the ages of six and eight.

At the beginning of last month, the parents of two young girls, aged 5 and 6, who were raped by their father, were sentenced in the Pretoria Regional Court.

The father was sentenced to two life sentences for rape, while the mother got five years for failure to report sexual abuse.

