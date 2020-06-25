HIV-positive patients more prone to dying from Covid-19, study shows

Cape Town – Using data from over 3 million adults in the Western Cape, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) found that people with HIV had a modestly increased risk of Covid-19 deaths compared with HIV-negative patients, irrespective of viral suppression.

The NICD recently undertook a study to establish if people living with HIV were at increased risk of Covid-19 death.

Authors Mary-Ann Davies and Andrew Boulle said in the analysis of nearly 3.5 million adults that there were nearly 13 000 Covid-19 cases and 435 deaths.

“We used linked data from patients attending public sector health facilities in the Western Cape to identify factors associated with Covid-19 death, including HIV.

“We found approximately twice the risk of Covid-19 death in people with HIV irrespective of viral suppression or ART use.