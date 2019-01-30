File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – A Pretoria resident on holiday in Kleinmond, a small coastal town in the Overberg region, was stabbed to death by an intruder early on Wednesday. Two men broke into the holiday home of Pieter Minnie and his wife, who had arrived in Kleinmond on Monday, Netwerk24 reported. Minnie took on the intruders and ended up being stabbed in the neck.

A suspect has been brought in for questioning and another is being hunted by police.

Dr Braam Hanekom, chairperson of the Kleinmond Community Policing Forum (CPF), said in a statement: "It appears to have been yet another of many drug-related incidents recently, not only in Kleinmond but in the province.

"It places a renewed focus on the communities who are falling victim. A much more urgent and far-reaching strategy is needed to put a stop to this."

Hanekom said the CPF would be meeting with police and the town manager to discuss the situation.