Holomisa says election results disappointed UDM doomsayers

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa on Monday said the 2024 election results have disappointed doomsayers who predicted the non-return of his party to Parliament. Holomisa said he was not interested in talks about coalitions, but was prepared to work with any political party and expressed his wish for a government of national unity.

The UDM increased its seats from two to three with 78 448 votes in the National Assembly. A similar situation played out in the Eastern Cape when the party saw its seats increase from two to three with 66 572 votes. “I don’t want to lie. I expected better, especially in certain areas, but the problem is there in the Independent Electoral Commission and I am not the only one,” Holomisa said in an interview with the Cape Times. “They are no longer sophisticated in rigging the election, they do it openly. That is the worrying part,” he said.

“Given the doomsayers saying the UDM is not coming back, I have said why I would come back as the party has been consistent about promoting ethics in government. We demonstrated that and today we do not have a (National Assembly) Speaker. We stopped the Takatso deal. I must thank the voters because they rewarded us, especially on those major issues. “It has encouraged us to do more for the population of South Africa.” He took credit for the slogan “ngamasela la” (these are thieves) when referring to the ANC, saying it had worked during the election campaign as voters saw that ANC people were protecting each other when one of them was corrupt.

“I am happy with the response of the voters. It means they are beginning to see that people can no longer hide behind the liberation credentials while wearing sheep skins. “We have driven the point home and we did not need 200 MPs to say that. “We were only two but we were consistent to say stop this and during the election everyone was calling them amasela.”

The UDM obtained 3.42% with 546 790 votes when it first contested the election, but its electoral fortunes have since dwindled. “I am not even interested to talk about coalitions. I think if the ANC still wants to position itself as a leader of society notwithstanding the fact that they lost, they should support what I have been calling for – a government of national unity. “Also, that after these elections they start a national dialogue to address a lot of gaps which have happened since 1994 and there are many of them.”

Holomisa said some of the challenges have been embarrassing with some people in other countries asking what was happening in the South Africa of Nelson Mandela. “We have a lot of work to do and I hope if we eventually sit around the table to discuss the future of South Africa, we will not be worried more about position. “First of all, let’s look at the road travelled since 1994 and ask ourselves how and why we dropped the ball.”