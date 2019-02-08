The blaze also destroyed 120 children’s books and backpacks, the feeding scheme kitchen – along with all food, cutlery and crockery to feed 150 children from very poor families every day. Four teachers' laptops were also destroyed. Photo: Facebook / Sunflower Learning Centre

Cape Town – The sight of three gutted classrooms, a computer lab and library brought some Holy Cross Primary School pupils to tears this morning – only half of them arrived, with counselling being provided. While classes resumed after 600 pupils had to flee a devastating blaze around lunchtime yesterday, the school will have to rely heavily on donations for it to function effectively again. A teacher was injured while rescuing a Grade R boy hiding behind the door of a burning classroom.

The blaze also destroyed 120 children’s books and backpacks, the feeding scheme kitchen – along with all food, cutlery and crockery to feed 150 children from very poor families every day. Four teachers' laptops were also destroyed.

The Liyabona Library was named in honour of a school pupil Liyabona Mbaba, who died in a taxi crash in August.

An emotional principal, Nomthandazo Zweni, said they are thankful that no children were hurt in the blaze, but they are hoping Capetonians will open their wallets to help replace the library books donated by The Bookery for the official opening of the library in two weeks, the laboratory and school bags that went up in flames.

"I'm holding up, but I'm not good," Zweni told News24.

Zweni said that the surrounding community, former pupils, and businesses such as Shoprite and Pick n Pay, had helped on Friday morning to provide the meals the children relied on every day.

"People have been amazing with food, so we are fine with that for now," said Zweni.

But they are hoping somebody can assist with replacing desks, chairs, backpacks and stationery for the 105 pupils whose classrooms were destroyed. They also need mats for the little ones to sit on when they sing.

Recently, the Chris Otto Foundation started renovations at the school to accommodate a “dream library”, said foundation spokesperson Karen Breytenbach.

“We are devastated by the fire. The library was nearly set to be launched with a small party as the final touches were being done to it,” Breytenbach said.

A lot of love and hours were put into the project, said Breytenbach. She urged the public to donate navy or black school backpacks and stationery as all 35 Grade R pupils lost their school bags and stationery in the fire.

Chris Otto Foundation project manager Nonikiwe Mashologo said: “We are very sad that the library was lost but we will start from scratch again.”

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Cape Times