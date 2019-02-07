Screengrab: Video / Siraj Leggett

Cape Town – The fire at the Holy Cross RC Primary School in the CBD that the City Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) is dealing with has been successfully evacuated, FRS spokesperson Theo Layne said on Thursday. Layne said firefighters were called out to the school in Upper Nile Street in Walmer Estate after lunchtime.

"There are eight (firefighting) vehicles and 27 firefighters on scene," Layne said.

No injuries have been reported during the evacuation. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Cape Town - RT @Funie_T Holy Cross primary school currently on fire @TrafficSA @CityofCTAlerts pic.twitter.com/qESyTTov8M — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) February 7, 2019 #CapeTownFire ~ A building is burning. Flames are smoke billowing from behind Holy Cross RC Primary and Holy Cross Church in District 6/Zonnebloem. The fire brigade are in attendance. pic.twitter.com/lnCJm21Hj2 — Darren Smith (@DazMSmith) February 7, 2019

