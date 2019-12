Home Affairs ID red tape ruins woman's job aspirations









File picture: Zanele Zulu/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – A Saldanha Bay resident says she is at her wits’ end having to travel 200km back and forth to Cape Town during a year-long battle with Home Affairs to be issued with an ID. Born in South Africa, Natasha Mqalu, 23, said because her parents didn’t register her birth, she never owned a birth certificate or an ID. Without the documents she cannot find the job she so desperately seeks. Mqalu applied for a late registration at the Department of Home Affairs city centre office in November last year. She is being assisted by her brother, Zolile Mqalu, who said endless emails with the department had brought them no joy.

“My parents did not register her at birth so she never had a birth certificate, but we were told a late registration can be done.

“We went to Home Affairs in Cape Town as the offices in Vredendal do not deal with late registrations. It is now going towards two years and there are no solutions yet,” said Zolile.

“Every time we get there we are told that she must wait for an interview, but they can’t even give us a date or tell when it will be done.

“In the meantime, my sister has no ID. It has really been a struggle and we have no idea what to do anymore as I have even mailed the office of the minister to complain about this, but still nothing,” said Zolile.

An email trail shows the department told Mqalu her “inquiry has been referred to the Late Registration of Birth section for further consideration”, in October this year.

Zolile said the most recent communication from the department came last week, which read: “Please note that Head Office sent the fingerprints of the applicant back to the office of application in October but the office has not yet acknowledged that they received them.

"Kindly follow up with the office, because the interview will only be done based on the outcome of the fingerprints and once the office has received them.”

Department spokesperson David Hlabane said the matter was being investigated by the “relative business unit’’.

