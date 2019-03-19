File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) intends applying for an order prohibiting prominent immigration lawyer Craig Smith from practising. This emerged yesterday when Smith appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court for bail.

Smith, his wife Cornelia and his employee, Shafieka Salie, were arrested last week.

They have been charged with corruption for allegedly paying bribes to certain DHA officials based in Cape Town.

His wife was released on R100 000 bail and Salie on R1 000.

Smith alone faces more than 1 100 charges ranging from racketeering to incitement, fraud, forgery, uttering and money laundering.

An unshaven Smith arrived, handcuffed to another detainee, smiling as he exchanged pleasantries with his lawyer, wife and the State prosecutor before entering the courtroom.

Smith was told his firm had taken a knock following news reports of his arrest and the raft of allegations against him.

The State informed the court that an amount could not be agreed upon, but that the State would expect no less than R500 000.

“I have received instruction from the chief litigator for the DHA, who tells me the accused has a practice in Johannesburg and that there are funds available.

"There is also a request that the court order that the accused be prohibited from practising. If not, an application will also be made to the Law Society in this regard,” said the prosecutor.

Smith’s lawyer, William King, said that his client had joint equity of R3million, and would offer his Hout Bay home and another property as surety on the bail

“I would say this serves the interest of justice, as the fear of losing that amount, along with the house arrest and the alternative, would keep him in check. .

"We will report ourselves to the Law Society as a matter of urgency to have the matter resolved, with the same defence. This is a witch-hunt because the accused is a thorn in Home Affairs’ backside,” King said.

Bail was set at R1.5 million, with a deposit of R500 000 to be paid within 72 hours. The matter was postponed to May 24 for further particulars and the setting of a high court date.

Cape Times