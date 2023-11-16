Home Affairs provides update on plan to roll out services at banks

The portfolio committee on home affairs has hailed commitments to roll out Home Affairs services at more banks. Home Affairs provided a progress update on Tuesday over ongoing deliberations between the department and the Banking Association of South Africa (BASA).

They are expected to sign a partnership agreement. “While the committee welcomed the movement from pilot phase to full partnership phase, it raised concerns about the lengthy interactions. Despite this, however, the committee is optimistic that all impediments have been resolved and that roll-out will be speeded. The committee is of the view that the increase in footprint that will follow as a result of this agreement, will have a positive impact on the perennial challenge of long queues facing the department. As the process unfolds, the committee has called on the department to resolve teething challenges by utilisation of its e-Home Affairs portal including functionality,” said Mosa Chabane. The committee has also called on the department to undertake international benchmarking to improve its e-Home Affairs portal. This, according to the committee, will ensure that best practices were shared on how best to develop and maintain such a platform and reduce the traffic at Home Affairs offices.