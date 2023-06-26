Home of pain and suffering: Metro police respond to spike in domestic violence incidents

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s metro police responded to a 33 cases of domestic violence in just two weeks. According to the City, metro police responded to incidents in various parts of the metropole, including Bishop Lavis, Eastridge, Macassar, Gugulethu and Delft, with 11 cases in the past week and 22 cases in the previous week.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said that in many of the incidents reported, the aggressors were children with some adults and a few teenagers either threatening or assaulting parents or other family members. “In many instances, domestic violence is linked to substance abuse, and we also notice an increase towards month-end. “The onset of the school holidays is also something to consider, particularly if we take into account that home isn’t necessarily a safe space for everyone. And, although we appreciate the complexity involved, it is very difficult for our officers to act decisively when complainants do not want to pursue charges.

“Our Metro Police Department will continue to respond to domestic violence incidents as mandated by the Domestic Violence Act, 1998, but officers can only do as much as the law, and the complainants will allow them to,” he said. The City added that in all other incidents recorded in the past week, the suspects had either left the premises, the complainants declined to lay charges, or officers intervened by removing suspects from the home to other agreed-upon locations. Incidents of domestic violence can be reported to Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line to 32211, alternatively use the My SAPS mobile app.